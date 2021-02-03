Conor McGregor broke down his defeat to Dustin Poirier at length.

McGregor suffered the first knockout loss of his career after falling to Poirier in the second round of their UFC 257 headliner last month.

Following the setback, McGregor cited inactivity as a factor for his defeat in addition to the leg kicks Poirier landed on him throughout the bout.

However, another factor was the boxing mindset McGregor went into the fight with as he was planning on facing Manny Pacquiao afterwards. That particular revelation explained why McGregor was in a flat-footed boxing stance for long periods of the fight.

Regardless, the Irishman is excited about the prospect of a potential trilogy with Poirier in the future.

“Some highlights from my last fight! What a trilogy I now have on my hands. Exciting!” McGregor wrote on Instagram. “With a handle on the leg kicks I will get back to having fun in there. I was in second gear cruising this fight. Best condition I’ve ever been in. After the wrestling and clinch exchanges my shots still held their pop. First time for me with this so I am very encouraged to keep going. It was the first time I did not use/nor need the stool between rounds also. I did need the stool after tho that’s for sure.

“I am extremely happy I did not need to use the stool between rounds here anyway. Another first for me! I am most certainly on the right path. Despite the loss I am on the correct path of evolution. Thoughts on the bout: I enjoyed racking up some more time inside the famed UFC Octagon. 40 seconds in 3 years is all I’d had up to this bout. I was savouring very second and enjoying my work. A little single disciplined in my approach and stance with mostly boxing. It’s what I get for picking this bout and opponent as a precursor to a boxing match against Pacman. I deserved to get the legs kicked off me going in with this thinking. This is not the game to play around with.

“Besides this tho my shots where sharp and I was in full control. Albeit the leg attacks where building up on me throughout the course. 18 in total thrown at me, with the final one buckling my leg fully, that was that. The peroneal nerve compromised. Fascinating! First time to experience it. Then a tremendous finishing flurry by my opponent. Hats off! A well fought fight by The Diamond. 1 a piece now with a Trilogy bout for all the marbles! Wow! Exciting! Not a trilogy I was expecting, nor the tactical affair I was anticipating, but I’d be lying if I said this wasn’t meant to be. This is exactly how this was always meant to be! Buzzing!!”

Whether McGregor gets a trilogy remains to be seen.

One would imagine it would be for a title as Poirier is undoubtedly the uncrowned champion of the lightweight division as he’s been claiming. Then again, McGregor getting a title shot on a two-fight losing streak in the division would not be well-received at all.

Regardless, a trilogy is seemingly what Poirier wants as well as as he tweeted soon after.

“You know we are going to do it a 3rd time ⚔”

