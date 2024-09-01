Charles Oliveira Next Fight: Teases Fans with Upcoming Fight Announcement: ‘Soon and You’re Gonna Be Surprised’

Do Bronx’ Charles Oliveira next fight is in the works. The former lightweight world champion is looking to make a comeback in the UFC soon. It seems the Brazilian-born athlete has an opponent picked up for Charles Oliveira next fight.

Charles Oliveira Next Fight

‘Do Bronx’ Charles Oliveira is a fan favorite in MMA. His exciting style has captured the hearts of fight fans around the globe. The Chute Boxe athlete was a young man when he entered the UFC and struggled early on. After changing weight classes, he went on an impressive 11-fight win streak and captured the lightweight crown along the way.

Oliveira is a record-setter holding titles for the most submission wins in UFC history, most finishes in UFC history, and most Performance of the Night bonuses in UFC history. Along the way, he has defeated notable fighters such as Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier, and Michael Chandler, among others.

Since losing his lightweight throne against Islam Makhachev, he has earned one win and one loss in this division. But on Charles Oliveira next fight he might have news soon, he has an opponent in mind, and it won’t be what we expect.

Speaking for Charles Oliveira next fight, on X, he said: