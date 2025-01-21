Charles Oliveira offers Max Holloway massive BMF title rematch: ‘I want to fight’

Staking his claim for a title fight with past-foe, Islam Makhachev after UFC 311, Charles Oliveira appears to be open to the possibility of rematching symbolic BMF titleholder, Max Holloway next — particularly if the Russian plans to remain sidelined until October in a return to Abu Dhabi.

Oliveira, the current number two ranked lightweight contender, attended UFC 311 over the course of the weekend, watching on from fighter’s row as past opponent, Makhachev made short work of his compatriot and short-notice replacement, Renato Moicano with a dominant opening round D’Arce choke submission win.

And staking his claim for a rematch with the current pound-for-pound number one off the back of his submission win over Brasilia native, Moicano, Oliveira boldly claimed a rematch with Makhachev was next for him — and that the Russian knows he has to face him again.

“It was a great fight,” Charles Oliveira said. “He’s (Islam Makhachev) the champion. He did what he had to do. But I’m next — and he knows that. The lightweight champion is called Charles Oliveira. I’m ready for that.”

Charles Oliveira stakes claim for rematch fight with Max Holloway

However, with Makhachev potentially set to remain sidelined until his usual return in October each year to headline a pay-per-view in the United Arab Emirates, Oliveira has now welcomed the chance to face off with former featherweight kingpin, Holloway — particularly with symbolic BMF championship spoils on the line.

If he (Islam Makhachev) only wants to fight in October, I definitely want to fight before that,” Charles Oliveira told UFC Brasil. So, why not challenge Max Holloway for the BMF belt?

“We met before, but I suffered an injury right in the beginning, so there wasn’t an actual fight,” Charles Oliveira continued. “I think we deserve to make this fight happen.”

Previously headlining UFC Fight NIght Saskatoon against Holloway back in 2015, Oliveira suffered a TKO loss to the Hawaiian after an oesophagus injury prevented him from continuing just minutes into the first round.