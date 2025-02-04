Dana White Tells Piers Morgan The Most Dangerous Fighters in the UFC and Has a Glaring Exclusion

Apparently, Dana White’s list of the most dangerous fighters in the UFC does not include Alex Pereira.

We’re just as shocked as you are.

During a recent appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, the UFC CEO was asked who he believes is the most dangerous fighter in the UFC right now. While White offered up some notable names like Jon ‘Bones’ Jones, Islam Makhachev, and Ilia Topuria, he shockingly snubbed Pereira, much to the chagrin of fight fans.

🗣️@piersmorgan: “Who’s the most dangerous fighter in the UFC right now?”



🗣️Dana White: “JON JONES is still the best ever… ISLAM [MAKHACHEV] who is now the number one pound-for-pound fighter in the world… ILIA TOPURIA is one of the best of all time. MAX HOLLOWAY is still one of… pic.twitter.com/IfLaEngNzM — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) February 3, 2025

“Jon Jones is still the best ever, the best of all time,” White said. “But we have tons of guys that are [dangerous]. Islam [Makhachev], who is now the number one pound-for-pound fighter in the world. I mean, the list goes on and on. Ilia Topuria is one of the best of all time. Max Holloway is still one of the nastiest guys on the planet. Lots and lots of really tough guys.”

UFC fans slam Dana White’s ‘Most Dangerous’ List

While some fans pointed out that White overlooked names like Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev, many were in agreement that ‘Poatan’ should have at the very least been listed among the above names, if not above them.

“Surprised he didn’t mention Alex Pereira in that group,” one user commented. “That’s the only one I’d add to the most dangerous guys in the UFC right now.”

“How did Alex Pereira not pop up in his head during this moment,” another questioned.

“Most dangerous is ‘Poatan’ and Topuria cause they can knock you into another dimension,” a third wrote.

Alex Pereira Goes for his fourth light heavyweight title defense at UFC 313

Pereira, of course, has been on an absolute tear since making his promotional debut just a few short years ago. In just 10 fights inside the Octagon, he’s claimed both the middleweight and light heavyweight titles and earned wins over a slew of former champions, including Sean Strickland, Israel Adesanya, Jan Blachowicz, Jamahal Hill, Khalil Rountree, and Jiri Prochazka twice.

To many, ‘Poatan’ is not just the baddest man in the UFC, but he’s the promotion’s biggest active star. He’s also been a consummate company man, defending his title twice in the span of nine weeks between his appearances at UFC 300 and UFC 303.

He’ll go for a fourth-straight defense on March 8 when he returns to the Octagon for a clash with the division’s top-ranked contender, Magomed Ankalaev, at UFC 313 in Las Vegas.