Charles Oliveira calls for UFC 317 title fight with Islam Makhachev: ‘Let’s make this happen’

ByRoss Markey
Charles Oliveira calls for UFC 317 title fight with Islam Makhachev: 'Let's make this happen'

Charles Oliveira has once more staked his claim for a shot at lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev in a title rematch — urging the promotion to book him against the Russian as soon as June in a blockbuster headliner at UFC 317 during International Fight Week.

Oliveira, who retains the number two rank in the lightweight division, most recently returned to winning-ways in a dominant second career win over former title challenger, Michael Chandler in the pair’s rematch over the course of five rounds.

UFC star Charles Oliveira warns Ilia Topuria against lightweight move next: 'I could knock him out'

Prior to that, the Sao Paulo finisher suffered a controversial split decision loss to the number one rated, Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300 last year, in a narrow decision loss to the surging Armenian challenger.

READ MORE:  Rico Verhoeven remains hopeful on future fight with Francis Ngannou: 'It's on the radar'

And yet to be booked for his return amid links to a symbolic BMF title rematch with former featherweight foe, Max Holloway, Oliveira seems to have his focus aimed at the lightweight title-proper first and foremost.

Charles Oliveira open to Paddy Pimblett fight after UFC 314: 'He likes to talk a lot'

Charles Oliveira calls for UFC 317 title fight with Islam Makhachev

Taking to his social media this weekend, the Brazilian fan-favorite suggested he should face off with former rival, Makhachev in a title re-run at UFC 317 in June.

Islam Makhachev shuts down Charles Oliveira fight this guy thinks he deserves rematch with me
Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

“The UFC has a lot of guys who talk a big game,” Charles Oliveira said. “I can talk because I’ve been here for almost 15 years… I want to fight during International Fight Week, [against] (Islam) Makhachev too… UFC, let’s make this happen. This is the fight everyone wants to see.”

READ MORE:  Flight of the Flyweights: UFC Parts Ways with a Pair of 125-Pound Mainstays

First fighting the current pound-for-pound number one back in 2022, Oliveira, who was stripped of his lightweight crown took on Makhachev in a vacant title fight in Abu Dhabi, where he was submitted with a second round arm-triangle choke.

READ MORE:  Yoel Romero Scores Brutal Stoppage Victory At DBX1

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts