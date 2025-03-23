Charles Oliveira calls for UFC 317 title fight with Islam Makhachev: ‘Let’s make this happen’

Charles Oliveira has once more staked his claim for a shot at lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev in a title rematch — urging the promotion to book him against the Russian as soon as June in a blockbuster headliner at UFC 317 during International Fight Week.

Oliveira, who retains the number two rank in the lightweight division, most recently returned to winning-ways in a dominant second career win over former title challenger, Michael Chandler in the pair’s rematch over the course of five rounds.

Prior to that, the Sao Paulo finisher suffered a controversial split decision loss to the number one rated, Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300 last year, in a narrow decision loss to the surging Armenian challenger.

And yet to be booked for his return amid links to a symbolic BMF title rematch with former featherweight foe, Max Holloway, Oliveira seems to have his focus aimed at the lightweight title-proper first and foremost.

Charles Oliveira calls for UFC 317 title fight with Islam Makhachev

Taking to his social media this weekend, the Brazilian fan-favorite suggested he should face off with former rival, Makhachev in a title re-run at UFC 317 in June.

“The UFC has a lot of guys who talk a big game,” Charles Oliveira said. “I can talk because I’ve been here for almost 15 years… I want to fight during International Fight Week, [against] (Islam) Makhachev too… UFC, let’s make this happen. This is the fight everyone wants to see.”

First fighting the current pound-for-pound number one back in 2022, Oliveira, who was stripped of his lightweight crown took on Makhachev in a vacant title fight in Abu Dhabi, where he was submitted with a second round arm-triangle choke.