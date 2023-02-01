Charles Oliveira is done with calling out Conor McGregor: “McGregor chickened out a long time ago.”

The former UFC lightweight world champion Charles Oliveira says that he is done calling out the Irish superstar Conor McGregor.

‘Notorious’ McGregor is a former two-division champion in the UFC. He became a mega star during his run through the featherweight and lightweight divisions in addition to his blockbuster boxing event against Floyd Mayweather Jr. McGregor has not fought since 2021 and is currently on a two-fight losing streak.

Charles Oliveira says Conor McGregor is scared

Brazil’s Charles Oliveira claims that he will no longer be calling out McGregor. At a UFC 283 Q&A session in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, ‘Do Bronx’ Oliveira explained:

“There are no fools here, everybody knows we want this fight because he’ll give us a lot of money, but I do think he’s a guy that needs to be hyped. I’ve asked for this fight plenty of times and he never says anything. I’ll be ready to fight him the day he wants, but I won’t call him out anymore.”

Rafael dos Anjos was also on stage, the Brazilian athlete said:

“Conor picks his fights. Like Charles said, everybody wants this fight because it will be lucrative. He picks his fights. When he feels that’s the fight for him, he’ll choose it. We’ll be waiting but we’ll continue fighting in the meantime.”

Oliveira concluded on Conor McGregor with:

“McGregor chickened out a long time ago. Like Rafael said, he handpicks his fights. I think he looks at the guy and thinks ‘I can beat this one,’ and then he signs the contract. He’s right not to fight me because he knows what will happen.” [Transcript courtesy of MMA Fighting]