Chael Sonnen ‘Very Confident’ Georges St-Pierre Fights In 2020

Everyone wants to fight Georges St-Pierre despite the Canadian’s retirement from mixed martial arts (MMA) competition, but if Chael Sonnen is to be believed, someone might just get that opportunity.

Speaking on his podcast, “You’re Welcome,” Sonnen said he doesn’t believe for a second that St-Pierre is done working inside the Octagon just yet. Especially because it sounds like “Rush” is still putting in a ton of work in the gym. (H/T BJPenn.com)

“I don’t believe that for a second,” Sonnen said. “In fact it’s the opposite. As we come to the new year I am very confident we’re going to see Georges St-Pierre in 2020. The only question is, where are we going to see him? We know he’s in the gym. We’ve seen the pictures. His coach has come out and talked about it. We know all of these things.”

Sonnen admits that he talks to St-Pierre often, but chooses not to ask him about a potential return to the Octagon. However, St-Pierre’s silence speaks volumes to Sonnen, and believes it could mean the former 170-pound king is on the brink of return.

“I think there’s something very loud about the recent silence of Georges St-Pierre,” Sonnen said. “I don’t know what to make of it. I talk to Georges a lot, and I never ask him these things. I don’t ask him these things because I prefer to come to you and talk about Georges than talk to Georges. I don’t always want the answers.

“There’s something to the mystery that is St-Pierre and what’s going on in his little mind and weight weight class and what opponent… There’s something to the mystery of it that I’d rather not solve. There is something about how he all of the sudden went a little bit quiet at the same time that Conor [McGregor] came back, at the same time that [Jorge] Masvidal’s now the biggest star in the sport, at the exact same time that [Kamaru] Usman is looking for an opponent, and the true No. 1 contender, who is Colby Covington, happens to have a broken jaw right now, and you’ve got a 155-pound title that’s going to be contested in April between Tony and Khabib.

“There just seems like a lot of spots where the great St-Pierre could fill in, and he happened to shut his mouth right as all those pieces are coming together.”

What do you think about Sonnen’s prediction that St-Pierre will fight in 2020?