Kamaru Usman Wants ‘Big Fight’ With Georges St-Pierre

Spread the word!













UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is riding high off a big first-ever title defense over the weekend.

Usman took out Colby Covington in the fifth round of their UFC 245 pay-per-view (PPV) main event on Saturday night (December 14, 2019). After months of build-up and personal animosity between the pair, not only did Usman finish Covington in a back-and-forth war, but he broke his jaw midway through the fight.

Now, speaking to TMZ, Usman is looking to capitalize on the momentum of his big win and chase another high-profile bout. This time, with welterweight legend Georges St-Pierre. (H/T Bloody Elbow)

“Honestly, I’m an equal opportunity guy. I don’t really care who it is. If I had to choose, of course I wants Georges [St-Pierre],” Usman said. “I want GSP. One more win and I tie him for most consecutive wins [in the welterweight division] and how sweet would that be to actually get that win off of him?”

Usman thinks he and St-Pierre are very similar in that they are both hybrids. However, Usman believes he does the job a bit more effectively than “Rush” did. The Nigerian-born welterweight champ thinks a fight with the Canadian would be “big,” and he’d leave with a stoppage victory.

“That would be an extremely exciting fight because I think we are the two hybrids of the welterweight division,” Usman said. “Since the welterweight division has been going on, I think he and I are the two hybrids. When he came on the scene, he could do it all – systematically break guys down to make the fight look easy.

“I just think that I’m a better level of that. I’ve got the power, I’ve got the cardio, I’ve got the strength, I’ve got the speed. So I think it’s a big, big, big fight, and all due respect to Georges, but I think I finish him.”

Would you like to see a fight between Usman and St-Pierre?