Former UFC star and current YouTube personality Chael Sonnen thinks that Conor McGregor needs to force the issue with his infamous trash talking and mind games ahead of his fight against top lightweight contender Dustin Poirier.

McGregor and Poirier are scheduled to complete their trilogy at UFC 264 on July 10th in Las Vegas. It is highly expected to be one of the highest-selling pay-per-views in UFC history with a stacked card that will finish off with McGregor vs. Poirier 3.

Sonnen remains in the spotlight since his retirement from MMA following his loss to Lyoto Machida at Bellator 222. He has garnered a large following through his YouTube channel “Bad Guy Inc.” and is still prevalent on ESPN broadcasts as a pre and post-fight analyst.

During a recent segment on his video podcast, Sonnen previewed the upcoming McGregor vs. Poirier card and thinks “The Notorious” needs to revert back to his old ways when it comes to mental warfare.

“When Conor started the PR tour (for UFC 257), and he quit doing those things, he quit being brash, it wasn’t just a letdown for us fans that enjoy that commodity that Conor brings to the table, that enjoy the entertainment. He also stopped putting that pressure on himself,” Sonnen said.

“But it was also a meaningful difference whether Conor’s aware of it or not. Saying some of those things isn’t just good for ticket sales. Saying those things isn’t good just to get your opponent to second-guess it. Saying those things is what gets you ready to go out and act on it.”

McGregor chose to take the more respectful approach towards Poirier ahead of their last fight at UFC 257. McGregor went on to lose by TKO in the second round and many believed he wasn’t his usual self in the lead up to the bout.

McGregor and Poirier have had their fair share of back-and-forth hostility on social media in recent months. It all started when Poirier accused McGregor of not following up on his earlier promise of a donation to his “The Good Fight” foundation.

UFC 264 is just weeks away and all eyes will be on the two top lightweight contenders as they promote their upcoming fight during the fight week media availability and pre-fight press conference.

Do you agree with Chael Sonnen on Conor McGregor?