Chael Sonnen Unleashes On Jon Jones After ‘Bones’ Calls Him A ‘Has Been’

Former dual-weight UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen has gone after light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones in a series of social media posts after the 205lb great took a shot at him online.
Jones posted out a clue to Twitter which described Sonnen and invited fans to guess who he was talking about. “Who is this?” Jones wrote. “Has been with now man boobs making money off of YouTube getting hit talking about Jon Jones?”
I didn’t take fans long to figure Jones was talking about Sonnen and he quickly replied to confirm that was the case, he said. “That took a whole 25 seconds for you guys to figure out, impressive.”
Sonnen also figured it out and wasn’t about to take the shot lying down. The former fighter turned MMA analyst unleashed on Jones in a series of tweets.
“Guy, you’re the only fighter in UFC history with more mug shots than Al Capone,” Sonnen said. “More wrecks than Evel Kneivel. More gunshots that Seal Team 6. More booze than David Crosby with Ernest Hemingway sitting on his shoulders.
“You have permanent handcuff creases in your wrists. You’ve handed over more belts and shoelaces than a convention of haberdashers. The only fighter who gets asked for more picks from police photographers than star struck fans. But on that rare occasion when a fan asks for a pic, do you give them the side view out of habit?”
Sonnen wasn’t done there though, he continued to go after Jones in a few more tweets – see them below.
Jones didn’t react to the onslaught from Sonnen and instead focused on his own accomplishments inside the octagon, he wrote.“I’m already the greatest light heavyweight there’s ever been. GOAT conversation been over. As far as pound-for-pound best, been in and out of that conversation my entire career. That’s always going to be an option.”
Who do you think got the better of this exchange? Chael Sonnen or Jon Jones?