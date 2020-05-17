Chael Sonnen Unleashes On Jon Jones After ‘Bones’ Calls Him A ‘Has Been’

Spread the word!













Former dual-weight UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen has gone after light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones in a series of social media posts after the 205lb great took a shot at him online.

Jones posted out a clue to Twitter which described Sonnen and invited fans to guess who he was talking about. “Who is this?” Jones wrote. “Has been with now man boobs making money off of YouTube getting hit talking about Jon Jones?”

Who is this?

Has been with now man boobs making money off of YouTube getting hit talking about Jon Jones? — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 16, 2020

I didn’t take fans long to figure Jones was talking about Sonnen and he quickly replied to confirm that was the case, he said. “That took a whole 25 seconds for you guys to figure out, impressive.”

that took a whole 25 seconds for you guys to figure out, impressive 🙌🏾 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 16, 2020

Sonnen also figured it out and wasn’t about to take the shot lying down. The former fighter turned MMA analyst unleashed on Jones in a series of tweets.

“Guy, you’re the only fighter in UFC history with more mug shots than Al Capone,” Sonnen said. “More wrecks than Evel Kneivel. More gunshots that Seal Team 6. More booze than David Crosby with Ernest Hemingway sitting on his shoulders.

“You have permanent handcuff creases in your wrists. You’ve handed over more belts and shoelaces than a convention of haberdashers. The only fighter who gets asked for more picks from police photographers than star struck fans. But on that rare occasion when a fan asks for a pic, do you give them the side view out of habit?”

Guy



You’re the only fighter in UFC history w/more Mug Shots than Al Capone — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) May 16, 2020

More wrecks than Evel Knievel — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) May 16, 2020

More gunshots than Seal Team 6 — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) May 16, 2020

More Booze than David Crosby w/Ernest Hemingway sitting on his shoulders — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) May 16, 2020

More Booze than David Crosby w/Ernest Hemingway sitting on his shoulders — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) May 16, 2020

You have permanent handcuff-creases in your wrists — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) May 16, 2020

You’ve handed over more belts & shoelaces than a convention of

Haberdashers — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) May 16, 2020

The only fighter who gets asked for more pics from Police Photographers than star-struck fans — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) May 16, 2020

But

On that rare occasion when a fan asks for a pic-do you give them the side-view out of habit? — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) May 16, 2020

Sonnen wasn’t done there though, he continued to go after Jones in a few more tweets – see them below.

If you ever DROVE SOBER the networks would cover it LIVE w/HELICOPTERS — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) May 16, 2020

OH:

Last thing



EVERYBODY

KNOWS

You

BEAT

THIS LATEST

CASE BY



RATTING — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) May 16, 2020

When they offered ME a deal



I

HARDROCKED,

Jack



You ratted out your dealers

Got put in

PUNK

CITY



then shoved out the back door — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) May 16, 2020

Last one



I did MY bid in GenPop

Onna

WeightPile

w/the

SHOT

CALLERS



You?

Only thing you lifted was your cel phone to give up your contacts — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) May 16, 2020

Jones didn’t react to the onslaught from Sonnen and instead focused on his own accomplishments inside the octagon, he wrote.“I’m already the greatest light heavyweight there’s ever been. GOAT conversation been over. As far as pound-for-pound best, been in and out of that conversation my entire career. That’s always going to be an option.”

I’m already the greatest light heavyweight there’s ever been. GOAT conversation been over. As far as pound for pound best, been in and out of that conversation my entire career, that’s always just going to be an opinion https://t.co/BRYhuUoBnT — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 16, 2020

Who do you think got the better of this exchange? Chael Sonnen or Jon Jones?