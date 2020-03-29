Chael Sonnen Thinks Arresting Officers ‘Embarrassed’ Jon Jones

Spread the word!













Chael Sonnen has questioned why the police officers arresting Jon Jones had him undertake sobriety tests after the UFC champion had admitted to drinking.

Light-heavyweight king Jones was arrested in the early hours of Thursday morning on various charges including negligent use of a firearm and driving while intoxicated.

Later that day, bodycam footage taken during the arrest was released to the public. Former UFC contender turned popular broadcaster Sonnen has reviewed the video and isn’t too happy with the way Jones was treated.

Speaking to Aaron Bronsteter of TSN, he questioned why Jones wasn’t immediately arrested after admitting he had drunk alcohol, rather than being “embarrassed” with several sobriety tests.

“I don’t want to get into the legal stuff on this, but they kind of embarrassed him a little bit. There might be reasons why you have to do that, I’m not weighing in too much. But they asked him straight up, ‘Have you been drinking?’ And he responded, ‘Yes.’

“It seemed like the next 13 minutes was kind of humiliating the guy who already copped to it. I realize that that’s not wonderful, this is a bad thing that he’s going through. But my sense of it was Jon told the truth three seconds in. What are we doing here? In Jon’s defense – no matter how limited – they asked Jon a question, and Jon told the truth. Take that however you will, but that’s how it happened.”

Jones has previously been stripped of his UFC light-heavyweight title three times. Many expect this latest indiscretion to carry another heavy penalty from the promotion, but Sonnen insists UFC president Dana White will allow the legal process to play out first, he said.

“I can only tell you history. Just using history as the greatest trajectory for the future. Dana White will always let those things play out. If there’s some kind of authority over you, in this case law enforcement, that plays out in the decision comes in. So yeah, I think there’s gonna be a little fallout there. But I think that due process will play out first.” (Transcribed by Bloody Elbow)

Do you think Jon Jones was needlessly embarrassed during his latest arrest?