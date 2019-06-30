Chael Sonnen Reacts To Attempts To Overturn Jon Jones’ DQ Loss: ‘It’s Still The Rule’

Spread the word!













Dana White is working on getting Jon Jones’ 2009 disqualification loss to Matt Hamill overturned.

The news has created something of an issue between Jones and Hamill on social media. It has also sparked a debate as to whether or not the loss should actually be overturned. Although the 12-6 elbow rule is considered obnoxious by most mixed martial arts (MMA) fans and pundits, the technique is still an illegal one.

Speaking in a newly released video, the recently retired Chael Sonnen offered his thoughts on the situation. Sonnen seems to be of the camp of those who support the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) upholding Jones’ loss (via MMA Mania):

“Joe Rogan specifically is just appalled by the 12 to 6 elbow rule,” Sonnen said. “Joe Rogan is not without good reason to be appalled and the reason given was this: the NSAC saw some video of a karate master stacking bricks and using an elbow to break them. And the elbow was the 12-6 elbow … And they deemed it was just too brutal of a technique.

“It’s still the rule. They never needed to share with us in the first place why they made that rule. That was their biggest mistake. Make the rule and move on. Instead they shared it with us, which of course then made themselves look like fools. Either way, the rule got written down and the athletes agreed to abide by the rules. So when Jon threw those elbows and they absolutely went into the back of the head of Matt Hamill. They were completely illegal.

“In addition to that just being the way it is, you then are left with referee’s discretion where the referee can decide ‘Well yeah it landed in an illegal spot but that was because Hamill was moving. Hamill moved into it, it wasn’t Jon’s fault’ or vice versa. But either way it is a decision made game time, meaning on the fly, in the moment, and then you have to live with it. I’m just not aware of any remedy after the fact.

“There is an appeals process, especially in Nevada. I don’t know what that rule states, but I think it has to be done within two weeks. If I’m wrong, it’s 30 days. Either way, this has been years and years and years.”

Aside from chatter of getting the loss overturned, Jones is currently preparing to defend his light heavyweight title. He’ll headline the UFC 239 pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 6. Jones takes on the heavy-hitting Thiago Santos to headline International Fight Week.

Do you agree with Sonnen? Should Jones’ disqualification loss to Hamill be overturned?