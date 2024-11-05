Chael Sonnen Backs ‘Mind-Blowing’ Michael Chandler Promise Ahead of UFC 309 Rematch

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has backed a promise made by Michael Chandler ahead of the latter’s return to action at UFC 309.

As we know, Michael Chandler will make his return to the cage later this month at UFC 309. He will walk into Madison Square Garden and battle it out with Charles Oliveira, the man who defeated him to claim the UFC lightweight championship three years ago.

Now, Chandler is ready to try and exact his revenge – and in doing so, bring an end to his long hiatus that came from him waiting it out to fight Conor McGregor. That fight never came to fruition, leaving the American with only one choice: get back in there and compete.

Of course, we still don’t have any real idea of what Michael Chandler is going to look like. He’s been inactive for a while now and even though he’s kept himself in great shape, there’s nothing quite like competing consistently at the elite level in the UFC.

Recently, Chandler made a statement on social media that implied he was ready to do something special. Chael Sonnen, upon reading this, seems to believe he’s going to pull it off.

Chael Sonnen backs Michael Chandler

Chandler: “What you will see Nov. 16 will be something you have never seen from me. Something exceptional. Something mind blowing. Champ in 2025. #ufc309”

Sonnen: “I believe this.”

For Michael Chandler, this is a really critical moment for him in his career. There’s no guarantee that he’s going to win or lose, but what we do know is that he’s going to go out there with the intention of putting on a real show.

Regardless of whether or not you’re a fan of him, we’d suggest that you tune in to see what transpires. If nothing else, you know that Charles Oliveira is also going to bring the heat.