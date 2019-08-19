Chael Sonnen: Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier Trilogy Won’t Happen After UFC 241

Spread the word!













Mixed martial arts (MMA) fans are unlikely to see a trilogy fight between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier according to Chael Sonnen.

Cormier lost his heavyweight title when he was knocked out by Stipe Miocic in the fourth round of their UFC 241 headliner this past weekend. Leading up to the title bout, there was plenty of talk about a potential third fight between Cormier and Jones.

But with Cormier now losing, it’s entirely possible that he retires from MMA competition completely. But even if “DC” doesn’t, Sonnen doesn’t believe a trilogy fight with Jones will even be discussed again:

“That fight cost Jon Jones $8 million,” Sonnen said on his YouTube channel (via BJ Penn). “Put it that way. That’s how much it just changed the future. Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier will never even be discussed again. Let alone happen again. It will never even come up again.

“The only way you’re gonna get Daniel back, I can all but assure you guys you are gonna get Daniel back, but let me play along. The only way you’re gonna get Daniel back now is Daniel vs. Stipe.”

Jones Isn’t A True Trilogy Fight

Sonnen went on to add that a trilogy fight with Miocic makes sense because unlike the Jones rivalry, Cormier actually holds a win over the new heavyweight champion:

“One of the things that was important for most of us, if Daniel was to fight Jon again they do it at heavyweight,” Sonnen added. “They gotta change the weight class. That’s simply just not gonna happen. Now Daniel has a true trilogy fight. A true one.

“Jon wasn’t really a trilogy fight, don’t forget. Yes it was the third fight, but a trilogy by colloquial is supposed to mean two guys fight, one guy won and the other guy won so now we go and settle it in the best two of three. That’s not what happened.”

Do you agree with Sonnen?

