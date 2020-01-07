Chael Sonnen: Jon Jones’ First Alexander Gustafsson Win Proved Him As ‘Toughest’ Fighter In World

Spread the word!













Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson put on one of the greatest UFC title fights of all time back in 2013. After five rounds in the UFC 165 main event, Jones was awarded the unanimous decision win. However, many spectators argue that Gustafsson should’ve won the fight. With that being said, both men undoubtedly showed the heart of a champion in that bout.

Recently, Chael Sonnen took to “The Ariel Helwani MMA Show” to discuss Jones, who was talked about as, arguably, the best fighter of the past decade. Sonnen explained why Jones’ performance against Gustafsson solidified him as the best and toughest fighter in the world (H/T BJPenn.com)

“That was one of the nights when everybody else that wanted to fight Jon Jones, everybody in that division stood back and goes ‘Oh no,’” Sonnen said. “Cause here was the belief in Jon Jones, we recognized he was the best fighter. So then the question was, well is he the toughest?

“If it’s true that he’s partying like he admits, if it’s true he’s not in the gym and focused and training as his teammates will state behind his back, then it must also be true that should this fight go long and gritty and dirty, he simply can’t hold up, that’s just logic. False.

“Turned out Jon Jones was the best fighter and the toughest fighter. And you never have to be both, you can win world Olympic titles either being the best or the toughest. Nobody is ever both. Jon Jones proved how tough he is in that fight with Gus.”

Jones and Gustafsson ran things back five years later, where “Bones” won the bout via third-round TKO. Now, Jones will defend his light heavyweight title yet again in the UFC 247 main event against Dominick Reyes on February 8.

What do you think about Sonnen dubbing Jones the best and toughest fighter in the world after his win over Gustafsson?