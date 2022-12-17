UFC veteran Chael Sonnen faces civil assault lawsuit from hotel employee

Chael Sonnen is set to face yet another lawsuit after a Four Seasons hotel work has claimed the former UFC star assaulted him.

Chael Sonnen faced assault charges for a previous altercation that took place at the same venue. Previously it was claimed Sonnen attacked two people causing harm to both before having an altercation with the security guards on site. From this Sonnen was not arrested but was charged with misdemeanours.

Despite having some of the charges dropped it now appears Chael Sonnen will face another civil case following this latest update.

In December of last year, police were called to the Four Seasons in relation to an assault that was committed by Sonnen on two guests at the hotel, since this initial incident the American has been charged with four counts of misdemeanour battery.

Sonnen did not face a felony charge for battery by strangulation after it was determined the injuries of the victims in question were not severe enough. Similar to the two individuals’ misdemeanour battery charge that was also dismissed from this original case.

Chael Sonnen Facing Another Assault Lawsuit

As initially reported by MMAFighting, an employee at the Four Seasons has filed a civil complaint against Sonnen in what many believe is to be related to the ‘American Gangster’s previous altercation which took place at the same location.

The man in question, Joshua Olds, has claimed to the Clark County District Court that Sonnen had punched him in the face after Olds found himself in a fight with one of Sonnen’s associates.

Sonnen has yet to make any comment on the matter but since the news was revealed, he has not returned to his post as an analyst for ESPN but has continued on with his YouTube channel.

What do you make of this potential assault lawsuit that Chael Sonnen will now face?