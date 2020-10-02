Former middleweight contender turned popular broadcaster Chael Sonnen has leaped to the defence of the 185lb king, Israel Adesanya amid claims he is using performing-enhancing drugs.

Adesanya was suffering from a very visible issue with his right pectoral muscle during his UFC 253 event against Paulo Costa this past weekend. Some people online began to speculate that the drooping pec was a result of Adesanya doping. ‘Stylebender’ addressed those claims post-fight, denying all accusations and opening up about the unusual injury.

“I didn’t want to speak about it until I know what it was because it’s been on me for the last eight weeks and it was growing. I was like ‘this is quite sore’, even my girl told me to go the doctor but I was like ‘ah, I’ll just get this fight over with first’. I don’t know what it is,” Adesanya told Ariel Helwani.

The veteran MMA reporter ultimately straight out asked Adesanya if he’d ever taken steroids.

“No,” Stylebender replied. “No, that’s not something. Ahh, come on man. I know you believe me but it’s just, come on (laughs). It’s silly. But no, I haven’t. I’m not one of those people who needs a crutch, that when that sh*t is taken away they feel weak they feel inadequate. You saw when USADA came through a lot of people fell off, a lot of bodies changed. A lot of people didn’t feel good enough without their magic supplements but yeah, not me – skills pay the bills.

Sonnen is fully backing Adesanya and believes accusations of doping hold no weight due to the fact the champ is consistently passing USADA tests.

“Oh, of course. That’s not how it works. You don’t look at a guy and do an eye test. That’s never been the standard,” Sonnen told Submission Radio. “He’s passing the scientific test of USADA, but somehow you saw something? I mean, come on. It’s ridiculous. I wouldn’t warrant it with a response. But I am with you, I appreciated his transparency. It sounds like a medical issue. He certainly did not owe us an explanation on that, but I definitely took him at his word. He talked about, ‘its sore,’ and he noticed it himself and he’s getting MRI’s done. I mean, if he wants to update us, great. But if he doesn’t, man, that’s his personal info.”

