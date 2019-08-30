Chael Sonnen: BJ Penn ‘Dismantling His Own Legacy’ After Street Fight KO

BJ Penn is tarnishing his own legacy by continuing to engage in street fights according to Chael Sonnen.
Penn went viral earlier this week after footage showed him getting in a brawl with a civilian in Hawaii. In one of the clips, he was even knocked out cold by the civilian. To make matters worse, this wasn’t the first instance of him getting into a street fight this year.
Coupled with having the longest losing streak in UFC history, many feel Penn is ruining his own legacy both as a fighter and a person. Sonnen is one of them:
“You have to have some level of respect to the commitment and determination for BJ Penn to dismantle his legacy in such a rapid way,” Sonnen said in a recent video. “You look at BJ, so accomplished, talented, likeable, handsome, memorable, well-known. And to try to undo all of that on his own. Just being out in a bar at 40 years old with children is a little bit weird.
“You’re getting knocked out by a drunk guy with no training. Is there anything that you can do with more of a resilient dedication to tarnishing your own reputation. And you’re getting this from a guy who likes BJ Penn.”
You can see Sonnen’s full reaction below:
Do you agree with Sonnen that Penn is continuing to tarnish his own legacy with incidents like this?