César Almeida vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan – Odds and Match Preview

The upcoming UFC Fight Night 249 on January 11, 2025, will feature an intriguing middleweight bout between César Almeida and Abdul Razak Alhassan at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. This matchup pits two fighters with contrasting backgrounds and styles against each other, promising an exciting clash for fight fans.

César Almeida vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan – Odds

For this middleweight contest, César Almeida is the clear favorite with odds ranging from -250 to -300 and Abdul Razak Alhassan is the underdog with odds between +205 and +240. These odds imply that bookmakers give Almeida approximately a 71-75% chance of winning, while Alhassan has about a 29-33% chance. With a knockout win, Brazil’s Almeida might be paying a visit to the top ten in the weight class.

The method of victory provides insight into how bookmakers expect the fight to unfold having Almeida by KO/TKO at +140 or by decision at +230. These odds suggest that a knockout or technical knockout by Almeida is seen as the most likely outcome, followed by an Almeida decision victory. An Alhassan knockout is considered possible but less likely, while an Alhassan decision is viewed as highly improbable.

The over/under for the fight duration is set at 1.5 rounds, with the over being favored at -166 and the under at +130. Almeida opened as a -250 favorite and has since moved to around -300 in some books, indicating growing confidence in his chances.

César Almeida

César Almeida is a Brazilian fighter with a record of 6-1 who is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Ihor Potieria at UFC 307. Almeida has a strong kickboxing background, having competed extensively in that discipline before transitioning to MMA. He’s known for his technical striking and has shown impressive finishing ability, with 4 of his 6 wins coming by knockout.

Abdul Razak Alhassan

Judo Thunder’ Abdul Razak Alhassan, from Ghana, brings a record of 12-6 to the octagon. Alhassan is known for his explosive power and quick finishes, with all 12 of his wins coming by knockout. However, he’s faced some challenges recently, going 1-2-0 with 1 No Contest in his last four fights. His last bout against Cody Brundage ended in a No Contest due to accidental blows to the back of the head.

Almeida is a technical striker with a more measured approach, while Alhassan is known for his aggressive style and one-punch knockout power. Almeida’s superior footwork and defensive skills could be key in avoiding Alhassan’s powerful strikes, while Alhassan’s judo background might come into play if he decides to mix in some grappling.

César Almeida, still relatively new to the UFC, is looking to establish himself as a contender in the middleweight division. For Alhassan, this fight is crucial for his UFC career, as he needs a big victory to regain momentum and secure his place in the promotion.

This bout is positioned as the featured fight on the main card, right before the co-main and main events. With both fighters known for their striking, fans can expect a high-energy contest that has a good chance of ending before the final bell.