Watch: LIVER SHOT! Cem Caceres Brutally Knocks Out Latescu in Round One After Stepping in on Short Notice

Turkey’s Cem Caceres was able to move up in the competitive light heavyweight division with a brutal liver punch knockout against the Romanian Stefan Latescu at GLORY 94.

Cem Caceres Knocks Out Stefan Latescu

The 24-year-old Cem Caceres was a last-minute replacement for the headlining fight at GLORY 94. Originally, the dangerous Bahram Rajabzadeh was set to face off against ‘Golden Boy’ Latescu. But, the Azerbaijani Rajabzadeh was moved to the main event of GLORY 95 when Antonio Plazibat dropped out due to injury. Now, we will see a heavyweight rematch between the towering Levi Rigters and the aggressive Rajabzadeh.

GLORY 94 saw the talented Romanian knockout striker Stefan Latescu take on the rising Caceres. The 22-year-old Latescu has won the majority of his fights by way of knockout with his powerful hands. In his GLORY debut, earlier in 2024, Caceres knocked out the PFL fighter Mohamed Amine to step into the deep light heavyweight division.

In the marine vent of GLORY 94, Cem Caceres and Stefan Latescu traded combination punches and kicks early. But Caceres dodged a hook, went low, and delivered a picture-perfect liver punch knockout in the first round. Latescu went down grimacing in pain and was unable to recover.

Watch the knockout below:

TO THE LIVER!



Cem Caceres steps up on late notice and KNOCKS OUT Latescu in the first round 🤯 #GLORY94 pic.twitter.com/hlUDakTjXh — GLORY Kickboxing (@GLORY_WS) August 31, 2024