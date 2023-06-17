GLORY Kickboxing standout Ulric Bokeme suffered a brutal injury following a seemingly standard exchange during his bout on Saturday

Emanating from Rotterdam, Collision 5 featured a middleweight bout between Bokeme and Ghanaian-Dutch kickboxer Michael Boahpeah. Mere minutes into their contest, the two men engaged in what appeared to be a relatively mild striking exchange, but something was clearly wrong as Bokeme turned away and began motioning toward his mouthguard. Seconds later, Bokeme spit out his mouthpiece, and with it fell multiple teeth.

READ MORE:  Boxing star Teofimo Lopez announces retirement following title win over Josh Taylor: 'I'm out'

Luke Rockhold Can Relate to GLORY Kickboxer’s Brutal Injury

Once the referee realized what had happened, he called for the stoppage, ending the contest at the 2:08 mark of the very first round. Afterward, Bokeme informed his corner that he had actually swallowed some of his teeth.

READ MORE:  Fighters react to Floyd Mayweather, John Gotti fight, massive brawl between camps: 'This could get ugly'

In April, former UFC middleweight world champion Luke Rockhold suffered a similar fate when his teeth were broken during his Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship debut against fan favorite Mikey Perry. Like Bokeme, Rockhold immediately indicated that something was wrong, which ultimately led to the anti-climactic stoppage.

READ MORE:  Video - Floyd Mayweather, John Gotti III fight erupts into ugly brawl between camps after controversial finish
Craig Pekios
Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 2,500 articles published that focus on the world of mixed martial arts and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds. Aside from working with LowKick MMA, Craig has contributed to news outlets Overtime Heroics, Sportskeeda, and MiddleEasy.