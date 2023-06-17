GLORY Kickboxing standout Ulric Bokeme suffered a brutal injury following a seemingly standard exchange during his bout on Saturday
Emanating from Rotterdam, Collision 5 featured a middleweight bout between Bokeme and Ghanaian-Dutch kickboxer Michael Boahpeah. Mere minutes into their contest, the two men engaged in what appeared to be a relatively mild striking exchange, but something was clearly wrong as Bokeme turned away and began motioning toward his mouthguard. Seconds later, Bokeme spit out his mouthpiece, and with it fell multiple teeth.
Luke Rockhold Can Relate to GLORY Kickboxer’s Brutal Injury
Once the referee realized what had happened, he called for the stoppage, ending the contest at the 2:08 mark of the very first round. Afterward, Bokeme informed his corner that he had actually swallowed some of his teeth.
In April, former UFC middleweight world champion Luke Rockhold suffered a similar fate when his teeth were broken during his Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship debut against fan favorite Mikey Perry. Like Bokeme, Rockhold immediately indicated that something was wrong, which ultimately led to the anti-climactic stoppage.