Video – Cedric Doumbe books hospital room for his PFL Europe opponent days ahead of fight night

Undefeated PFL Europe prospect Cedric Doumbe tried to do his next opponent a solid ahead of their main event matchup on Thursday.

Returning to the Smart Cage for a headliner against Baysangur Chamsoudinov on March 7, Doumbe is feeling confident. So much so that he booked a hospital room for ‘Baki’ days ahead of their meeting inside Accor Arena in Paris, France.

Cedric Doumbe booked a Hospital room for his opponent (Baki) a couple days before their fight 😂😂😂 https://t.co/d6fWvDPSWz — AWUREDO (@AOUREDOO) March 4, 2024

After making a name for himself under the GLORY Kickboxing banner, capturing the welterweight championship on two separate occasions, and defending it a total of five times, Doumbe made the move to MMA and has looked nothing short of spectacular thus far. ‘Le Meilleur’ has dispatched all five of his opponents via knockout, including a vicious nine-second KO of Jordan Zébo in his promotional debut at PFL Europe 3 in September.

Doumbe will face his toughest test yet in the cage when he squares off with Baysangur Chamsoudinov, a 7-0 fighter out of Urus Martan, Chehenya. Gaining traction in ARES FC, Chamsoudinov has three wins by way of knockout and four unanimous decisions.