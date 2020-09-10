Cat Zingano is very happy with her decision to leave the UFC and sign with Bellator.

Zingano fought for UFC gold but came up short against Ronda Rousey and after her TKO loss to Megan Anderson at UFC 232, Zingano parted ways with the UFC and signed with Bellator. She is also set to make her Bellator debut this Friday night against Gabrielle Holloway.

Although she has yet to fight for Bellator, she is happy with her decision.

“It was a very good decision to part the way we needed to part,” Zingano said during the Bellator 245 virtual media day (via MMAFighting). “I have no ill relationship with the UFC. But, the conversations and the way that they were going at the time of the split was, they went a way that was just made sense to have me see what else I wanted to go do.

“After shopping around to be intelligent about what I wanted to do next, Bellator was everything I could have asked for and was very authentic and straight forward with what this was going to look like. So far, it’s been everything.”

Many people believes if Zingano can beat Holloway she would receive a title shot against Cris Cyborg.

For now, she is just focused on her fight and has been happy with Bellator throughout fight week.

“I’m happy to be here and I’m happy to be taking my career in this direction right now. I’m feeling the ways that I’m feeling, being able to focus and train and handle it the way that I’ve always wanted to,” Zingano said. “It’s really nice.

“It’s a great new chapter, it’s something I’m very excited about, it’s something I’m very motivated by. Training has been going so smoothly. It’s a whole new regroup. A whole new fresh start. I feel every way I need to feel to come out and be successful.”

Do you think Cat Zingano will win her Bellator debut?