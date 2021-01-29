UFC bantamweight Casey Kenney has issued a public apology for comments he made about featherweight fighter Megan Anderson.

Kenney is currently doing the media rounds ahead of his fight against 135lb legend Dominick Cruz at UFC 259 on March 6. Anderson is set to appear in the co-main event of that card, she will challenge dual-weight titleholder, Amanda Nunes.



During an appearance on Sean O’Malley’s podcast, Kenney was asked by Suga’s coach Tim Welch if he would have sex with Anderson.

“Probably not, man,” Kenney replied while laughing. “She’s not too … well, I mean, if it came down to it, and it was like 5 a.m., 4, she’s a 5 a.m.-er, 4 a.m.-er. Just us two hanging out, like, ‘F*ck it, let’s do it.’” (Transcribed by MMA Junkie)

The clip was shared on social media and Anderson understandably furious about what she was hearing.



“I guess MMA is a line of work where you can publicly talk about whether you’d have sex with a coworker in an utterly degrading way and face zero consequences,” Anderson wrote. “Disgusting behavior and it’s unfortunate that he’ll be fighting on my card in March.

Kenney replied to Anderson with an apology, he wrote.

“@MeganA_mma I’m sorry this upset you. I will be more careful with my words. I was just answering a question and thought it was all a joking matter. I see I was wrong and I’m sorry. Best of luck with training camp and your fight.”

As of right now, Anderson has not acknowledged Kenney’s apology

