Former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz has been booked to fight rising star Casey Kenney on March 6 according to a report from MMA Junkie who claim two people with knowledge of the booking have verified the match-up and date.

Cruz hasn’t been seen inside the Octagon since his failed bid to regain the UFC bantamweight title. The 35-year-old suffered a TKO defeat inside two rounds against the now-retired former dual-weight champion Henry Cejudo at UFC 249 in May.

Prior to that bout, Cruz spent more than three years out of fighting due to various injury issues after losing his bantamweight title to Cody Garbrandt at UFC 207 in December 2016.

Kenney is something of a surprise opponent choice due to the fact he is not currently ranked at 135lbs. The 29-year-old bounced back from his first and only UFC loss earlier this year to put together a three-fight winning streak. In October Kenney beat Heili Alateng and Nathaniel Wood in a three-week period to announce himself as a potential bantamweight contender.

Current UFC 259 line-up

Aleksandar Rakic vs. Thiago Santos

Dominick Cruz vs. Casey Kenney

Askar Askarov vs. Joseph Benavidez

Randy Costa vs. Trevin Jones

Aalon Cruz vs. Uros Medic

