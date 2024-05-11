Hype train derailed! Robelis Despaigne suffers decisive loss against Waldo Cortes-Acosta – UFC St. Louis Highlights

Cuban MMA standout Robelis Despaigne suffered the first setback of his mixed martial arts career following a lackluster performance at UFC St. Louis.

‘The Big Boy’ entered his Saturday night clash with ‘Salsa Boy’ Waldo Cortes-Acosta with a perfect 5-0 record with all of those wins coming by way of knockout in the opening round. Unfortunately, Despaigne could not deliver another highlight-reel knockout — or much of anything else for that matter.

Looking for another quick finish, Despaigne instead found himself taken down and put on his back for much of the bout. Cortes-Acosta offered little in the way of offense, but his nearly 10 minutes of control time was more than enough to earn him the win on all three judges’ scorecards.

Official Result: Waldo Cortes-Acosta def. Robelis Despaigne via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Cortes-Acosta moved to 12-1 in his mixed martial arts career and is 5-1 under the UFC banner.

Check Out Highlights From Robelis Despaigne vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta at UFC St. Louis:

Aquí viene el imponente Robelis "The Big Boy" Despaigne 🇨🇺 #UFCSTLouis pic.twitter.com/AI2yksIf50 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) May 11, 2024