Carlos Prates is still smoking ahead of Ian Machado Garry showdown

UFC welterweight contender Carlos Prates has revealed that he’s still smoking fairly consistently ahead of the biggest fight of his career to date against Ian Machado Garry.

In the main event of UFC Kansas City, Carlos Prates will be tested in a way that he never has been before. He’ll be locking horns with Ian Machado Garry, one of the most skilled and intriguing fighters in the 170 pound division. Many consider him to be the underdog but thanks to his overwhelming power and precision, he’ll always have a chance against just about any welterweight on the planet.

One of the well-known facts about Carlos Prates is that he enjoys smoking. Of course, that doesn’t tend to partner up very well with life as a mixed martial artist, but he seems to have handled it okay thus far.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Carlos Prates revealed that he’s still smoking as he prepares to lock horns with Machado Garry.

Carlos Prates shares he's still smoking around 10 cigarettes leading into his 5-round main event 🚬



"I'm trying to smoke a little bit less, not because I'm going to fight, but because I'm trying to get heavier and stronger."



"I stay without drinking maybe 2 months because I… pic.twitter.com/BxvGdiVgNz — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 7, 2025

Carlos Prates reveals he’s still smoking ahead of big UFC fight

“I’m just doing what I do all the time,” he said in an interview with Ariel Helwani. “I just come to the gym, train hard, train a lot. I’m the first guy to come to the gym and the last guy to leave the gym.”

“Yeah [I still smoke],” Prates added. “No problem. Still doing five rounds, six rounds. I’m trying to smoke a little bit less, but not because I’m going to fight – because I want to smoke a little bit less.”

“I stay without drinking maybe two months, one month and a half, because I don’t go party,” he said. “I don’t go anywhere, just training. It’s not difficult to be far away from drink, but it’s difficult to stay far away from party.”

Quotes via MMA Mania