Carlos Prates stops Li Jingliang with shocking KO in veteran’s return – UFC 305 Highlights

Making his return to the Octagon tonight for the first time in over two years, Chinese welterweight favorite, Li Jingliang was felled via strikes for the first time in his career in the main card opener of UFC 305 — dropping a dominant second round knockout loss to Brazilian prospect, Carlos Prates.

Jingliang, a former top-15 ranked contender at the welterweight limit, had been sidelined from action since he saw a cancelled pairing with former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson fall from UFC 279 — instead dropping a decision loss to Daniel Rodriguez.

And returning tonight on the main card of UFC 305 in Australia in a showdown against Brazilian striking star, Prates, Jingliang was stopped with relative ease from the former — who scored surely close to a staggering seven separate knockdowns en route to a second round win.

Walking down the returning challenger in the second frame, Prates would slump Jingliang out cold for the first time in his professional career with a spectacular walk-off hook knockout — improving his unbeaten run in the UFC to an impressive three straight outings.

Below, catch the highlights from Carlos Prates knockout over Li Jingliang