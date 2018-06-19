Carlos Condit Refuses To Retire From Fighting

Former UFC interim welterweight champion Carlos Condit has had a rough go of it inside the Octagon for the past several years.

Once on a five-fight win streak from 2009-2012, Condit earned himself a welterweight unification bout against then-undisputed 170-pound champion Georges St-Pierre. He lost that fight via unanimous decision at UFC 154.

His next Octagon appearance saw him drop a unanimous decision to Johny Hendricks in a welterweight title eliminator four months later. Condit would win two of his next three fights, the defeat being a second round TKO loss to Tyron Woodley after injuring his knee in the second round and being unable to continue.

Condit hasn’t had a win since defeating Thiago Alves via second round TKO (doctor stoppage) in May of 2015. Since then he has been riding a four-fight losing streak.

The first being a back-and-forth five round war with Robbie Lawler for the welterweight title, followed by a quick first round submission loss to Demian Maia, then a December decision loss to Neil Magny.

Condit’s last fight occurred in April when he was submitted by Charles Oliveira in the second round via guillotine.

According to a report from MMA Junkie, Condit is looking to return to the cage by the end of the year. Some might’ve expected the 34-year-old veteran to hang his gloves up by now, but Condit’s manager, Abraham Kawa, confirms The Natural Born Killer should be ready to fight again by the end of the year.