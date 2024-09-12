Canelo Alvarez wants Conor McGregor in 2025, picks when he knocks him out

Ahead of his return to the ring this weekend for a world championship fight with challenger, Edgar Berlanga, Mexican punching favorite, Canelo Alvarez has welcomed the chance to fight former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor in the future — already offering a prediction for a potential fight with the Dubliner.

Canelo, the current WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBO super middleweight champion, returns this weekend in a massive title fight against unbeaten challenger, Berlanga — with the duo sharing the stage in ‘Sin City’ with a similarly massive Noche UFC event at the Las Vegas Sphere on the same night.

Most recently featuring in a title defense against contender and compatriot, Jaime Munguia, Jalisco favorite, Canelo Alvarez turned in an impressive unanimous decision win back in May, extending his unbeaten streak to four straight fights following a prior judging loss to Dmitry Bivol in a light heavyweight title chase.

Canelo Alvarez weighs up 2025 fight with Conor McGregor

And ahead of his championship fight against Berlanga at the T-Mobile Arena, Canelo has weighed up a potential fight with former two-division champion, McGregor in the future — as soon as next year, in fact.

“Why not?” Canelo Alvarez told Manouk Akopyan of a potential fight with Conor McGregor. “And then we’ll show that boxing is better [than mixed martial arts]. Easy money. [I’ll knock him out] at the time I want. One round, two rounds, three rounds, whatever I want.”

Himself sidelined from combat sports for over three years, McGregor’s most recent outing came in the form of a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 after fracturing his left tibia and fibula.

Linked with an early 2025 return by promotional boss, Dana White earlier this week, McGregor was forced from a June return to action in the main event of UFC 303 after fracturing a toe on his left foot ahead of a welterweight pairing against rival, Michael Chandler.