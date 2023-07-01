Despite initial reports claiming super middleweight champion, Canelo Alvarez would be welcoming former world champion, Jermall Charlo back to the ring for the first time in two years on Mexican Independence Day on September 16. – the Mexico native is now slated to fight the former’s twin sibling, Jermell Charlo on September 30. – in an undisputed championship clash.

Canelo Alvarez is slated to fight Jermell Charlo — not Jermall Charlo in September

As per an initial report from ESPN, Canelo, who was linked with a title fight against the would-be returning, Jermall Charlo on September 16. – is now slated to fight the Lafayette native’s twin brother, Jermell Charlo in an undisputed championship outing at the end of September, instead.

“Canelo Alvarez announced that he’ll meet Jermell Charlo, not Jermall Charlo, on Sept. 30 in LAs Vegas in a battle of undisputed champions,” Mike Coppinger tweeted. “Sources tell ESPN the Alvarez side was informed earlier this week that Jermall, who hasn’t competed in two years due to personal issues, wouldn’t be available. Jermell, his twin brother, was finalized as the opponent earlier today. Fight will be at 168 pounds, per sources. @SIChrisMannix earlier reported that Jermall wouldn’t be ready due to personal issues.”

Rebounding to the winner’s enclosure following a light heavyweight title challenge loss to Bulgarian gold holder, Dmitry Bivol back in May of last year, Canelo would return to the super middleweight limit with a trilogy victory over rival, Gennady Golovkin in September last.

Returning to his native Mexico for a homecoming title defense back in May in Zapopan – Canelo Alvarez retained his super middleweight crowns with a unanimous decision win over British title chaser, John Ryder.

As for Jermell Charlo, the light middleweight champion has rebounded from his sole professional loss to Tony Harrison back in 2018, winning four of his next five bouts to boot.

Boasting an impressive 35-1-1 professional record, Charlo has defeated the likes of the aforenoted Harrison with a rematch KO win, as well as landing spoils against John Jackson, before then defeating Austin Trout, Jorge Cota, Jeison Rosario, took a knockout win over Brian Castaño in the pair’s title rematch back in May of last year.