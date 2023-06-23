Undisputed super middleweight world champion, Canelo Alvarez is set for his second professional walk of the year, with reports confirming a three-fight deal with PBC – beginning with a September 16. title defense against the returning former gold holder, Jermall Charlo.

Canelo, who currently rides a two-fight winning run, most recently turned in a unanimous decision win over British championship challenger, John Ryder back in May, returning to his native Mexico for a Zapopan event – retaining his super middleweight crowns.

As for Charlo, the identical twin brother of fellow boxing star, Jermell Charlo, has been sidelined from professional boxing since June of 2021, most recently turning in a unanimous decision win over Juan Macias Montiel to retain his then-WBC middleweight title. Charlo currently boasts a 32-0 professional record.

Canelo Alvarez books title fight with the returning, Jermall Charlo

News of Canelo’s expected Mexico Independence Day return against Charlo was first reported by ESPN reporter, Mike Coppinger.

“Canelo Alvarez is set to defend his undisputed super middleweight championship vs. Jermall Charlo, likely on Sept. 16, sources tell @MikeCoppinger,” ESPN tweeted. “It’s a three-fight deal for @Canelo with PBC, per sources, the other two fights expected to take place in May and September 2024.”

It's a three-fight deal for @Canelo with PBC, per sources, the other two fights expected to take place in May and September 2024.

57-2-2 as a professional, Canelo’s sole professional losses came in the form of a 2013 title fight loss to the undefeated former multiple-time world champion, Floyd Mayweather in a majority decision loss to the Grand Rapids favorite.

A former light heavyweight titleholder to boot, Canelo’s second professional loss came in the form of a decision setback against Bulgarian champion, Dmitry Bivol back in May 2022.

Prior to his unanimous decision win over Ryder earlier this year, Canelo Alvarez turned in a second career win over Gennady Golovkin in the pair’s trilogy fight, landing himself a decision win over the veteran former champion.

As for Charlo, the 33-year-old Lafayette puncher won the interim WBC middleweight title in a performance against Hugo Centero Jr., before defending the title in a decision win over Matt Korobov.

Promoted to undisputed WBC middleweight champion, Charlo, who boasts an impressive 22 separate career knockout wins, defeated both Brandon Adams, and Sergiy Derevyanchenko with decision wins, in between a KO victory against Dennis Hogan.