ByCraig Pekios
Can Gable Steveson Strike? We’ll see October 30th - Olympic Medalist Looking To Answer Questions in MMA

We all know Gable Steveson is a world-class wrestler, but can he strike?

As it turns out, that question will be answered on October 30 when the Olympic Gold Medalist makes his dirty boxing debut at DBX 4 in Nashville.

Following an illustrious freestyle wrestling career, Steveson made his mixed martial arts debut in September, scoring a 98-second ground-and-pound TKO over Braden Peterson under the LFA banner.

Now, the two-time NCAA Division I national champion is eager to show everyone that he’s not just a one-trick pony.

“This is the best thing for me because I want to answer all these questions,” Steveson told MMA Junkie. “Can Gable Steveson strike? We’ll see October 30th. Can Gable Steveson wrestle? You saw September 12th on LFA. Now I want to show the world that, hey, this guy can go out there and box a guy up and get him in and get him out.

“When I put on those gloves, I feel good. I feel really good. I feel like a guy that can move and walk the walk and talk the talk — and on October 30th, Nashville is going to see a good ol’ beatdown.”


Looking to spoil Steveson’s second combat sports appearance is Billy Swanson, a 4-3 MMA fighter with experience competing in both Bellator and the PFL. Most recently, ‘Big Sexy’ competed at BKFC 79, suffering a third-round knockout against Bear Hill in his bare-knuckle debut.

The 31-year-old last saw his hand raised in 2021, earning a quick-fire submission victory against Cameron Graham at AFC 7. At the time, it was Swanson’s third win in a row. He’s since lost four straight.

