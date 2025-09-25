Olympic Champion Gable Steveson to Headline Dirty Boxing 4 on October 30

Gable Steveson’s road to the UFC is taking a slight detour.

Earlier this month, the Olympic gold medalist established himself as a blue-chip prospect in the world of mixed martial arts with a first-round finish over Braden Peterson at LFA 217.

Now, Steveson is set to give Dirty Boxing a shot.

As announced via the promotion’s official Instagram account on Wednesday, the freestyle wrestling sensation will face Billy Swanson in the Dirty Boxing 4 headliner scheduled for Thursday, October 30, in Nashville.

In the years since his gold-medal-winning performance at the Tokyo Games in 2020, Steveson has pursued a variety of ventures, including short stints with the NFL and WWE.

With former two-division UFC champion Jon Jones in his corner, Steveson’s MMA debut couldn’t have gone any better. The Olympian secured a single takedown before pounding out a TKO victory less than two minutes into the contest.

Emerging from the bout unscathed, Steveson vowed to stay active.