Watch: Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson Dominates with First Round Finish in MMA Debut

Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson made a convincing transition to mixed martial arts on September 12, 2025, securing a technical knockout victory in just 98 seconds at Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) 217 in Prior Lake, Minnesota. Facing Braden Peterson, Steveson executed a textbook single-leg takedown before unleashing ground-and-pound strikes that forced the referee to halt the contest at 1:38 of the first round.

Gable Steveson MMA Debut

Gable Steveson MAULS Braden Peterson in the first round of his MMA debut.



WHAT A START TO HIS CAREER 🔥 #LFA217 @LFAfighting pic.twitter.com/cN1zffVCU3 — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) September 13, 2025

Steveson, 25, arrived at the cage with an extensive amateur wrestling résumé. He claimed gold in men’s freestyle heavyweight at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and earned back-to-back NCAA Division I titles at the University of Minnesota, where he was also twice honored with the Dan Hodge Trophy and named an All-American on five occasions. Following his collegiate career, he explored stints with WWE and a brief tenure as a defensive lineman for the NFL’s Buffalo Bills, but ultimately settled on MMA, training alongside former UFC champion Jon Jones at Syndicate MMA in Las Vegas.

From the opening bell, Steveson imposed his wrestling pedigree. He shot for a single-leg takedown, quickly bringing Peterson to the canvas and establishing top control. Once grounded, he transitioned seamlessly between elbows and heavy punches, edging into a dominant position. Peterson offered minimal defense as Steveson landed a flurry of strikes that compelled the stoppage.

Jon Jones, seated cageside and cornering Steveson, witnessed the former Olympic champion’s debut firsthand. After the fight, Jones praised Steveson’s adaptability and work ethic, noting that his protégé had embraced the technical and strategic demands of MMA training.

Steveson’s arrival in the professional ranks drew immediate comparisons to Brock Lesnar, a fellow NCAA wrestling champion turned UFC heavyweight titleholder who followed a similar path through pro wrestling and the NFL before establishing his legacy in MMA. Analysts are already speculating on how quickly Steveson might ascend to the UFC roster, given his decisive debut and high-level athletic background.

Legacy Fighting Alliance has long served as a proving ground for future UFC contenders. Steveson’s rapid finish at Mystic Lake Casino underscores LFA’s role in showcasing elite wrestling talents and highlights the promotion’s track record in feeding top prospects into the UFC pipeline.

With a 1-0 professional record, Steveson has set a clear trajectory for his MMA career. His next steps will likely involve facing increasingly seasoned opponents to test his evolving striking, submission defense, and pacing over longer fights. For now, the Olympic champion has signaled his potential as a heavyweight to watch, demonstrating that his wrestling foundation can translate into a winning formula under MMA rules.