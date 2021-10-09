Calvin Kattar and Giga Chikadze are rumored to be headlining the first event of the new year in the featherweight division.

The two featherweight contenders seem to be headlining the Jan.15 card and it has the makings of a barn-burner. The UFC is currently working to schedule the fight, but contracts have still yet to be signed according to Brett Okamoto of ESPN.

UFC is working on booking a UFC Fight Night main event between Calvin Kattar and Giga Chikadze on Jan. 15, multiple sources told @bokamotoESPN.



Contracts have not been signed. pic.twitter.com/NDqLBIipEb — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 8, 2021

Kattar (22-5) is coming off a devastating loss to the former featherweight champ Max Holloway. The fight earned the pair a ‘Fight of the Night’ bonus. Holloway looked phenomenal and put on one of the best boxing outings we’ve ever seen inside the Octagon that night. Kattar still had his moments in that fight, and also showed how big his heart and desire.

Kattar, over his last six fights, is 4-2 in the UFC. His only other loss being to Zabit Magomedsharipov by decision as well. He also had a really impressive win over Dan ’50k’ Ige, on another ‘Fight Night’ he headlined. If the UFC gets the contract signed, this will be Kattar’s fourth ‘Fight Night’ main event in five fights.

Chikadze (14-2) is coming in with a ton of hype to this fight if they get the contract signed. It would be Chikadze’s biggest test yet and could increase the likeliness of a future championship fight for him. He proved the hype was real when he finished Edson Barboza in the 3rd round of the ‘Fight Night’ he hosted. It pushed Chikadze’s record to a perfect 7-0 and propelled him up the featherweight rankings. The featherweight division continues to be one of the most exciting divisions in the entire sport, as they keep making fantastic fights in that loaded division.

