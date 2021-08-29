Giga ‘Ninja’ Chikadze has his seventh straight victory in the UFC — comfortably outstriking Edson Barboza from the opening exchange en route to an impressive third round ground strikes knockout win to round out UFC Vegas 35.

Quite a measured approach early from both Barboza and Chikadze who both attempted to counter each other with kicks from the fence, however, the Georgian pulled away and likely stole the first round with more output in the closing minute as he eluded and rushed in with his hands.

Some good activity in the second frame for Nova Friburgo native, Barboza who appeared to be targeting the body of Chikadze, who in turn, looked to be slowing down and limiting his lateral movement ever so slightly.

Pouring on the pressure at the beginning of the third round, Chikadze clipped Barboza as the Brazilian entered, before dropping him at the fence.

Quite surprisingly, Chikadze looked to lock up a D’Arce choke, before catching and dropping Barboza for a second time as the Brazilian attempted to return to his feet, forcing referee, Jason Herzog to step in — awarding the Georgian his seventh consecutive Octagon triumph.

Below, catch Chikadze’s knockout victory over Barboza.