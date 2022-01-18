UFC featherweight Calvin Kattar has responded to former foe Giga Chikadze, saying that he would beat Kattar nine out of 10 times.

Last Saturday Kattar and Chikadze produced an entertaining fight that would kick off the 2022 UFC schedule. It would see the return of Kattar after he suffered a one-sided defeat against Max Holloway, take on the division’s hottest prospect in Chikadze.

Coming into the bout, the more proven and higher ranked Kattar was the betting underdog against Chikadze who had gained some hype following his recent performances which included stoppages wins over Cub Swanson and Edson Barboza.

The Georgian was highly confident going into the matchup, even calling for a fight with current divisional champion, Alexander Volkanovski following Holloway’s dropout. The fight however was all Kattar, who would win every single round on all of the scorecards including a 10-8

Even though Kattar produced a shut-out performance, Chikadze is still confident he is the better fighter.

“I feel like if I would fight with this guy 10 times, 9 I would win,” Chikadze said. “That would be the one I would lose and that was last night. It is what it is. I made mistake and I’m paying now with it. It’s all good. Guys, I’m unbreakable. Remember this shit, Georgians always unbreakable. This is how we fight, until the fucking end.”

Calvin Kattar Responds To Giga Chikadze

Calvin Kattar, who had no bad words to say about Chikadze following their bout, even posing for a photo in the hospital would have every right to be annoyed by these comments but the Bostonian always keeps in respectful.

When talking to Ariel Helwani on the latest episode of The MMA hour, Kattar was asked about the comments, answering how you’d expect, even wishing the Georgian well.

“No, no, it’s different when you hear people in person in interviews, but I don’t take it personal, man,” said Kattar. “It’s whatever, you know, wish him a speedy recovery, bounce back. I told him all you can do now is make the next guy pay. That’s exactly what I did. And hopefully, he responds to the loss well.

“It doesn’t sound like it’s going that way early, but hopefully he just understands that—honestly he can understand whatever he wants. For me, it helped me to just focus on the things that I can control and focus on the comeback but not so much really the last one.” (Transcribed by MMA NEWS)

What’s next for Calvin Kattar?

