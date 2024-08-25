Caio Borralho picks Sean Strickland to beat Dricus du Plessis: ‘Let them kill themselves and I’m next’

Off the back of his impressive unanimous decision win over the returning former middleweight title challenger, Jared Cannonier overnight in the main event of UFC Vegas 96, surging Brazilian contender, Caio Borralho is confident he is next in line to challenge for gold against Sean Strickland, however, is not picking against current champion, Dricus du Plessis anymore.

Borralho, who entered his first headliner under the banner of the promotion overnight as the number twelve ranked middleweight contender, managed to turn in a Fight of the Night display with perennial contender, Cannonier — en route to an impressive unanimous judging win over the course of five rounds.

And extending his winning spree to an impressive seven straight fights since his landing in the UFC from Dana White’s Contender Series, Borralho has staked his claim for a shot at the middleweight crown next, with former champion, Strickland expected to take on South African star, du Plessis first and foremost.

Caio Borralho calls for title fight after UFC Vegas 96 win

Following his win over Cannonier, Maranhao native, Borralho suggested he fight for the title in his next outing — but was unsure if he would be fighting du Plessis or challenger, Strickland.

“I got (Sean Strickland) winning this fight [with Dricus du Plessis], because I think Strickland won the last one, but maybe he left a little bit inside the Octagon that he could do a little bit more,” Caio Borralho told assembled media after UFC Vegas 96. “But MMA is crazy. I always bet against Dricus and he always wins, so I’m not betting on the next one.”

Let those guys (Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland) kill themselves and I’m the next one [title challenger at middleweight],” Caio Borralho explained.]

Adding Cannonier to an impressive run of victories, Borralho had previously knocked out Paul Craig and submitted Michal Oleksiejczuk, to go with other impressive decisions over Armen Petrosyan, Abus Magomedov, and Makhmud Muradov to name a few.