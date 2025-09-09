Why Caio Borralho is “An Idiot” According to Former UFC Champ Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland lashed out at Caio Borralho.

The Fighting Nerds co-founder suffered his first loss inside the Octagon at UFC Paris on Saturday, surrendering a decisive unanimous decision to Nassourdine Imavov.

Weeks earlier, Borralho served as the official backup for the 185-pound title clash between Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev — a decision that Strickland believes played a direct role in Borralho’s loss in The City of Light.

“Caio is my buddy, but he’s an idiot,” Strickland wrote on X. “He trained with us and was useless. “Me: What’s wrong with you?

“Caio: I’m cutting, I’m an alternate. “So you’re giving up four weeks of your camp cutting weight twice while having a fight coming up? Whoever told you to do that, please hit him.”

Strickland wanted to hit Caio Borralho

Strickland elaborated further in response to fan inquiries, revealing that he was so frustrated with Borralho’s decision that he “wanted to hit him.”

“I didn’t say anything because I wanted to keep his spirits up, but he really took some bad advice from someone,” Strickland added. “That fight wasn’t him. It was missing four weeks of training cutting weight twice.”

“What do you think happens when you kill your body so much in such a short period of time?” Strickland said, replying to another commenter. “Exactly that.”

With the loss, Borralho now sits as the No. 7 ranked contender in the division and will likely need to bag an impressive bounce-back victory before getting his first crack at UFC gold.

Meanwhile, Imavov has seemingly put himself in pole position for a shot at Chimaev’s crown after beating both Israel Adesanya and Borralho this year. Of course, both Reinier de Ridder and Anthony ‘Fluffy’ Hernandez may have something to say about that on October 18. The two are set to headline UFC Vancouver in what could very well end up being a middleweight title eliminator.