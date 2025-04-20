Caio Borralho calls for interim title fight with Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 317: ‘I know a guy’

Surging middleweight contender, Caio Borralho has suggested an interim title fight with the unbeaten, Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 317 in June, amid reports this weekend that the current undisputed champion, Dricus du Plessis is injured and unable to compete on the International Fight Week card.

Overnight, reports emerged detailing how South African star, du Plessis was dealing with an unspecified injury ahead of a planned return at UFC 317, with rumors of a title defense against the undefeated Chechen finisher, Chimaev, rife in recent weeks.

And reacting to news of du Plessis’ potential exclusion from the end of June card, Chimaev described the latest development as “bullsh*t” — hitting out at his Pretoria rival.

Caio Borralho offers interim title fight to Khamzat Chimaev

But all may not be lost for the undefeated, Chimaev — who has been offered an impromtu return on the same card during International Fight Week, with former training partner, Borralho suggested the implementation of an interim middleweight crown — for them to compete for in June.

“All respect my brother…but I know a guy! Let’s give this show to the fans,” Caio Borralho tweeted to Khamzat Chimaev.

“Interim,” Caio Borralho posted in a follow-up tweet on his official X account.

The implementation of an interim middleweight title would come as the first case of such since 2019. And on that occasion, Israel Adesanya landed the crown in an unforgettable unanimous decision win over TUF alum, Kelvin Gastelum.

Another interesting wrinkle to this story comes as that pairing is set to be inducted into the Fight Wing of the promotion’s Hall of Fame later this summer during the UFC 317 fight week.

Himself positioned at number six in the official middleweight pile, surging Fighting Nerds staple, Borralho most recently landed his seventh consecutive Octagon win in a unanimous decision success over former title challenger, Jared Cannonier in the pair’s main event clash back in August of last year.