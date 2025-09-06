Caio Borralho Ate 4 Pizzas, Salmon, and Steak – The Fight Nerd Explains How He Still Managed to Make Weight

Caio Borralho did not have to cut calories for his fight in a meaningful way to make weight for his high-stakes middleweight headliner against the number two-ranked contender Nassourdine Imavov heading into UFC Paris. The surging Brazilian contender delved into this aspect of the lead-up to his Imavov clash when he spoke with assembled media at the UFC Paris pre-fight media day.

That becomes especially impressive considering The Fighting Nerds product also weighed in a few weeks ago as the backup for the middleweight title fight between Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev from UFC 319 in mid-August. Delving into his diet leading into this UFC Paris clash and how he still ended up hitting the contracted weight for this fight so smoothly, Caio Borralho said,

“I’m feeling very good. I was eating a lot of salmon right now outside here. I think I ate like four or five pizzas. Did you guys taste the salmon over here? Bro, it’s so good. I already had breakfast. Now I had salmon. In like 1 hour and a half, I’ll have my lunch with some rice and a good steak ‘cause I just [expletive] with steak. And uh you know, I’m not worried about it because I I have a professional team behind me.” “You know, I have a phenomenal team that is working a lot with me. I’m very disciplined with everything. So when I heard that I needed to be the backup, I just we we did a plan and then I… followed that plan. You know, I maintained my weight very low. I did everything. Actually, my weight cut in Chicago was the smoothest and the best weight cut of my career. And I think this one will be better. So not worry. I think this is not going to affect my performance anyway.”

Caio Borralho is fine with fighting his friend if a UFC title is on the line

The title shot implications for this fight are massive, and Caio Borralho is keen to clash with reigning titleholder Khamzat Chimaev despite the two being on friendly terms with one another.

The number seven-ranked middleweight contender mentioned this in a recent conversation with former UFC champions Henry Cejudo and Kamaru Usman for their Pound-4-Pound Podcast, as Caio Borralho stated [via MMA Fighting],