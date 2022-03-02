More news has arisen in relation to the former UFC Heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez, following the 39-year-old’s arrest, for attempting to murder an individual who allegedly molested Velasquez’s “close relative”.

Valesquez purportedly used his truck to ram into the car of the accused molester, before firing numerous bullets into the man’s vehicle, where some of Velasquez’s shots struck the alleged molester’s stepfather.

‘TMZ Sport’ has been able to secure the current court documents that show the allegations against Velasquez.

The docs state that Velasquez followed a 43-year-old male named Harry Goularte – of whom has been recently charged with 1 felony count of a lewd and lascivious act for allegedly molesting Velasquez’s “close relative” – along with his mother and stepdad from their residence in San Martin, California on Monday afternoon.

Investigating authorities reported that Velasquez was driving his black Ford F-250 truck, where he allegedly began to open fire into the Chevy Silverado, which was being driven by Goularte’s stepfather, before catching up to the car and ‘ramming’ into it and firing off more shots.

Before police could respond, Velazquez has reportedly fled the scene before cops located him on the road, where they pulled him over before taking him into custody.

According to the docs, police found a 40-caliber semi-automatic handgun in Cain’s truck. They also noted they found two 10-bullet magazines in the vehicle, noting that 8 total bullets were missing from the mags.

Velasquez has been hit with 10 charges, including 1st degree attempted murder, multiple counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and shooting an occupied motor vehicle, among others.

Will Cain Velasquez go to prison?

Ultimately, if Velasquez is found to be guilty, he will be looking at a substantial period behind bars.

However, due to the unique circumstances of his case, the outcome is still not yet clear.

On the other hand, the alleged molester, Goularte faced a judge for his charge last week but somehow was allowed to leave jail on supervised release despite the egregious allegations against the man.

Do you think Cain Velasquez will be found ‘not guilty’?

