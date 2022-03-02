Cain Velasquez was arrested on Monday following an altercation that took place in San Jose, California.

According to online reports it has now been revealed that Velasquez had been taken in due to a potential attempted murder charge after he shot at a car with three individuals in. One of the men inside the vehicle has recently been accused of molesting a close relative of Velasquez.

The accused man is Harry Eugene Goularte, who is also based in the California area, living at a home-day-care business that is run by his mother. According to online sources, court documents have revealed the alleged abuse to the individual may have occurred on over 100 separate occasions.

Goularte was arrested on Friday for a felony count of “a lewd and lascivious act with a child under the age of 14.” However, Goularte would end up being released later despite objections from the Santa Clara District Attorney’s Office.

Cain Velasquez Update

The incident allegedly took place three days following the release of Goularte. Online reports such as The Mercury-News have mirrored the statement that Velasquez began to open fire at a car carrying Goularte but instead struck another individual who was in the vehicle with him. The man who was hit was allegedly Goularte’s stepfather, who is expected to make a full recovery.

The identity of the third individual in the car is still unknown.

At this current time, Velasquez is being held in the Santa Clara County Main Jail without bail for attempted murder, with an arraignment scheduled to take place on Wednesday, per online records. There have been no announced charges put forward at this time

What do you make of this case involving former UFC champion Cain Velasquez?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.