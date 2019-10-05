Cain Velasquez To Exit USADA Testing Pool After WWE Debut

Spread the word!













It looks like Cain Velasquez doesn’t plan on returning to mixed martial arts (MMA) anytime soon. Yesterday (Fri. October 4, 2019) Velasquez made his WWE debut on an episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Velasquez confronted former UFC opponent Brock Lesnar. Now, according to a report from MMA Junkie, Velasquez has informed the UFC that he plans to withdraw from the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) drug testing pool. The report includes that a person with knowledge of the situation claims that the move effectively signals the retirement of Velasquez from active MMA competition.

The Mexican star suffered a 26-second knockout loss to Francis Ngannou his last time out this past February. Despite recently claiming he plans to continue fighting, it looks like Velasquez will shift his focus to professional wrestling for the time being. He confronted Lesnar after “The Beast” captured the WWE World Heavyweight Championship from Kofi Kingston in seconds.

Velasquez walked down the ramp, entered the ring, doubled legged Lesnar, before pouring on some ground-and-pound. The attack was in retaliation for Lesnar attacking Velasquez’s friend, Rey Mysterio, and his son on an episode of Monday Night RAW. Now, it looks like the WWE is angling for a showdown between Lesnar and Velasquez in the wrestling ring, rekindling an old rivalry from the UFC.

What do you think about Velasquez exiting the USADA testing pool after making his WWE debut?