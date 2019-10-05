Cain Velasquez Shocks & Pounds Brock Lesnar In WWE Debut (Video)

Spread the word!













It looks like Cain Velasquez has agreed to terms with WWE, and his first program will be with Brock Lesnar.

Tonight marked WWE SmackDown Live’s debut on FOX, and the professional wrestling juggernaut pulled out all the stops. In addition to an appearance from The Rock, Lesnar ran through WWE Champion Kofi Kingston in seconds to regain the company’s World Title. However, after the match, Rey Mysterio, who Lesnar beat down along with his son recently, came out to the ring to confront Lesnar – along with former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez.

Velasquez strutted down to the ring, entered, hit Lesnar with a double leg before delivering some ground-and-pound. Lesnar kicked Velasquez away before rolling out of the ring and retreating up the ramp. Check out Velasquez’s debut below.

Velasquez and Lesnar actually have a history with one another in legitimate fighting. The pair headlined UFC 121, where Velasquez finished Lesnar in the first round to win the UFC heavyweight championship. A rematch never came to fruition inside the Octagon, but it looks like the pair will now run things back inside the wrestling ring, where Lensar will likely even the odds.

