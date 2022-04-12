Former UFC champion Cain Velasquez had a long message for his fans and supporters that he put out on his Twitter account.

This has been Velasquez’s first time he has spoken to the public via social media since the incident that happened.

“To everyone that has expressed your support, my family and I will never be able to thank you enough. From the bottom of our hearts and the depths of our souls, we are forever grateful for your love. Your selfless gestures and kind words have given me strength in my darkest times. This story is complex and slowly unraveling as we speak,” Velasquez wrote

“To the true victims of this case, may God give you the strength to come forward. Though it is most difficult to relive the pain that has happened to you, in speaking the truth, justice will be served and your own true healing will start. I will never stop helping or loving my community and all of you. Thank you for loving me – Cain Velasquez”

Many have sided with Velasquez and even most of the MMA world has come to his aid as well. It also seems like Velasquez believes that there has been more than one victim of being sexually molested by the accused, Harry Eugene Goularte.

Cain Velasquez has been in jail for a few months since his incident which ended in a car chase and Velasquez unfortunately shooting the wrong person

Velasquez shot at Goularte, but unfortunately hit his stepfather instead. While what Velasquez did was noble and understandable, he did take the law into his own hands and is paying the unfortunate price for it. The judge had recently denied his bail due to him being a risk to society and his hearing is scheduled for today April 12th. It is to be expected that Velasquez will serve some time behind bars.

