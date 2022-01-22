What a stunning performance from bantamweight prospect, Said Nurmagomedov — who turns in second consecutive victory in the form of an opening minute guillotine win over former top-15 contender, Cody Stamann on the main card of UFC 270.

Nurmagomedov, who entered the UFC 270 main card bout off the back of another first-minute stoppage win against Mark Striegl, spun and landed a massive spinning back-kick to the body in the opening seconds of the bout, eventually drawing a double-leg takedown attempt from Stamann.

Latching on Stamann’s neck almost instantaneously, the Dagestan native rolled through with his submission attempt, forcing a quick tap from Stamann with just 41 seconds elapsed in the first frame.

Below, catch the guillotine finish from Said Nurmagomedov over Cody Stamann at UFC 270

Said Nurmagomedov is wasting NO time early ⏰ #UFC270 pic.twitter.com/8Jm6uPmAeD — UFC (@ufc) January 23, 2022

SAID NURMAGOMEDOV GETS IT DONE IN UNDER A MINUTE!! #UFC270 pic.twitter.com/aCHTtXfB51 — UFC (@ufc) January 23, 2022

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.