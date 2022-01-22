What a stunning performance from bantamweight prospect, Said Nurmagomedov — who turns in second consecutive victory in the form of an opening minute guillotine win over former top-15 contender, Cody Stamann on the main card of UFC 270.
Nurmagomedov, who entered the UFC 270 main card bout off the back of another first-minute stoppage win against Mark Striegl, spun and landed a massive spinning back-kick to the body in the opening seconds of the bout, eventually drawing a double-leg takedown attempt from Stamann.
Latching on Stamann’s neck almost instantaneously, the Dagestan native rolled through with his submission attempt, forcing a quick tap from Stamann with just 41 seconds elapsed in the first frame.