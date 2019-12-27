Bryce Mitchell Releases Camo Shorts After Reebok Snub

Spread the word!













Bryce Mitchell has taken matters into his own hands. After long calling for some camo shorts from Reebok, and those calls going unanswered, Mitchell has decided to release some on his own.

A no-gi jiu-jitsu clothing brand by the name of Mat Viper has made Mitchell some custom camo shorts of his own. The shorts are now for sale as Mitchell announced on his official Twitter page.

“I’m pumped to announce the Mat Viper has produced me some signature Camo shorts that r now available for sale. These guys r payin me a good percentage of these sales so everytime u purchase ur puttin food on my table. Tag me when u do!”

I’m pumped to announce the Mat Viper has produced me some signature Camo shorts that r now available for sale. These guys r payin me a good percentage of these sales so everytime u purchase ur puttin food on my table. Tag me when u do! 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/XOlTOQwk1x — Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) December 27, 2019

Mitchell has been extremely impressive at 145 pounds throughout his run with the UFC. He’s undefeated with a record of 12-0 and has won all three of his Octagon appearances in impressive fashion.

In fact, his latest win over Matt Sayles resulted in a historic Twister submission finish in the first round at UFC DC. It will be interesting to see who the UFC matches the 25-year-old prospect up with next, as he’s certainly making a name for himself.

What do you think about Mitchell releasing his own camo shorts without Reebok?