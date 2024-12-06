Bryce Mitchell launches tirade aimed at X leader Elon Musk: ‘He is trying to destory humanity’

Ahead of his return to the Octagon this weekend, featherweight contender, Bryce Mitchell has unleashed a fierce tirade aimed at Telsa-CEO and X leader, Elon Musk, accusing the South African-born businessman of attempting to “destroy humanity.

Mitchell, who retains the number thirteen rank at the featherweight limit, makes a main card return on the final flagship event this weekend — matching with Brazilian grappling ace, Kron Gracie at UFC 310.

Sidelined since he featured at UFC 296 a year ago, Arkansas native, Mitchell will feature for the first time since suffering a devastating opening round knockout loss to perennial featherweight contender, Josh Emmett.

Mandatory Credit: Getty Images

Bryce Mitchell claims Elon Musk is trying to “destroy humanity”

And often known for his outlandish statement and in particular, his conspiracy theories, featherweight contender, Mitchell launched a rant aimed at social media platform X owner, Musk this week.

“Elon Musk is a liar, he is trying to destroy humanity, and anyone who has ever trusted him has been deceived,” Bryce Mitchell told Michael Bisping during a recent interview. “I have discernment through the holy spirit. This is the prime example of how evil he is, he is selling microchips to go into people’s heads…brother that chip is the mark of the beast, that is the kind of technology the antichrist is going to put in people”

“You know why he wants electric cars, they suck and their g*y but the reason they are making electric cars is he can shut your damn car off whenever you make a mean tweet, they are going to get to a point everything is so controlled, Elon Musk will press a button and your car flys off a bridge at 200mph or you just can’t start your car, you can’t get in,” Bryce Mitchell explained. “You can’t do that with a 1977 Ford pickup truck, buddy”